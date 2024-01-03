Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards

In a striking show of solidarity, fans of the Detroit Lions football team have taken their protest to the streets—specifically, to the billboards of Metro Detroit. This move comes in the wake of a contentious football game against the Dallas Cowboys, which the Lions lost by a slim margin of 20-19. The bone of contention is a penalty called against the Lions during a crucial two-point conversion attempt. Offensive lineman Taylor Decker was judged ineligible, a decision which fans believe cost the Lions their 12th victory and is now being contested through the ‘Decker Reported’ billboards.

‘Decker Reported’: A Symbol of Protest

The billboards, prominently displayed along Detroit’s I-75 and I-696, paint a striking picture. The Lions’ official 11-5 record is crossed out in bold strokes and replaced by 12-4, hinting at the victory that fans believe was unfairly snatched away. The phrase ‘Decker Reported’—a reference to Decker’s claim that he did report himself as eligible—has become a rallying cry, symbolizing the perceived injustice suffered by the team. An anonymous donor funded these billboards, which have quickly become a symbol of the city rallying behind its team.

NFL’s Response to the Controversy

The NFL, however, holds a different viewpoint. It has attributed the Lions’ loss to the team itself, specifically to head coach Dan Campbell. The League accuses the Lions of attempting to engage in gamesmanship that ultimately backfired. This stance has only fueled the fans’ discontent, as they feel the NFL is shifting blame onto the Lions instead of acknowledging an alleged mistake made by the referees during the game.

The Aftermath of the Controversial Call

Despite the controversy, the Lions are set to end their regular season at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The team has a chance of having four players reach the 1,000-yard mark, with rookie Sam LaPorta needing to gain 136 yards. Quarterback Jared Goff has already made his mark with a 4,000-yard passing record. Yet, the bitter taste of the Dallas Cowboys game lingers, symbolized by the ‘Decker Reported’ billboards. Only time will tell how this controversy will impact the Lions and the NFL.