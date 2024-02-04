Detroit Lions Eyeing Veteran Edge Rushers and Draft Prospects

In a strategic move to bolster their pass rush, the Detroit Lions are reportedly eyeing potential acquisitions of veteran edge rushers this off-season. Among the names surfacing in the Lions' alleged shortlist is Leonard Floyd, the seasoned edge rusher who achieved a career-best 10.5 sacks during his stint with the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 season.

Leonard Floyd: A High-Value Target

Set to turn 32 in September, Floyd is expected to command a hefty contract, estimated at approximately $16.2 million over two years. Despite the recent triumph in the Bills' ranks, Floyd has explicitly hinted that his allegiance in the free agency would swing towards the highest bidder rather than a return to Buffalo.

Exploring Other Possibilities

The Lions, however, are not putting all their eggs in one basket. Their radar also picks up other free agents such as Calais Campbell and Jadaveon Clowney. Additionally, the team could leverage the upcoming draft to fortify their pass rush further. While young talents like Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston in the Lions' defensive line exhibit potential, the team is hungry for a more relentless pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Laiatu Latu: A Prospect Worth Betting On

A name that has been making the rounds as a viable draft prospect for the Lions is Laiatu Latu. The UCLA player, despite a previous neck injury scare, has demonstrated his mettle with his agility and tackling prowess. His impressive statistics with the UCLA Bruins position him as a potent candidate for a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Although concerns linger around his long-term health, Latu's recent college performance coupled with his resolute determination to excel in the NFL could make him an enticing proposition for Detroit.