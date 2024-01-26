Detroit Lions' Coaching Staff in Demand for Vacant NFL Positions

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff, known for their offensive prowess, is attracting interest from other NFL teams. The New England Patriots are reportedly considering Lions' pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator position. Engstrand has been instrumental in transforming Detroit's passing game into one of the most formidable in the NFL, earning him widespread acclaim.

Engstrand's Coaching Acumen

Prior to his stint with the Lions, Engstrand worked alongside Jim Harbaugh, gaining valuable experience that has undoubtedly contributed to his current success. Players under his tutelage, such as star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, have been vocal in their appreciation for Engstrand's meticulous coaching style and his profound understanding of the pass game.

Coaching Vacancies in the NFL

Currently, the NFL has two head coaching vacancies: one with the Seattle Seahawks and the other with the Washington Commanders. Ben Johnson, another member of the Lions' coaching staff, is being touted as a strong contender to fill the void left by Ron Rivera as the head coach for the Commanders. Johnson's potential appointment comes with the added excitement of working alongside the Commanders' new general manager, Adam Peters.

Detroit Lions Coaching Staff: In High Demand

The Atlanta Falcons had previously considered Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, both from the Lions, for coaching positions, but eventually passed them over. Despite this, Johnson remains a leading candidate for the Commander's job and has even had a virtual interview with the Seahawks. Both the Seahawks and Commanders are expected to finalize their hires by next week, reflecting the high demand for the Detroit Lions' coaching staff and their recognized expertise.