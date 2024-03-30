Dessers Strikes for Rangers, Tella Lifts Leverkusen: Weekend Football Roundup

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers scored a crucial goal for Glasgow Rangers, helping them secure a 3-1 victory over Hibernian and return to the top of the Scottish Premiership. Dessers' goal, his 13th in 27 SPL games this season, came at a pivotal moment, ensuring Rangers' lead. With an Old Firm derby on the horizon, Dessers' form could be key to Rangers' title ambitions.
Unstoppable Leverkusen Extends Unbeaten Run
In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Hoffenheim 2-1, with Nathan Tella providing the assist for the winning goal in the 91st minute. This victory extends Leverkusen's unbeaten run to a record-breaking 39 games this season, putting them 13 points clear at the top of the league and on track for their first league title in seven games.
Mixed Fortunes for Premier League Nigerians
In the Premier League, Nigerians Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Ola Aina experienced mixed results with their respective teams. While Iwobi's Fulham managed a dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield United, Bassey and Aina's teams did not secure wins. The performances of these players continue to be crucial for their teams' aspirations in the league.
Serie A Struggles and Suspensions
In Serie A, Ademola Lookman played a part in Atalanta's 3-0 triumph over Napoli, a match