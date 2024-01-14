en English
Sports

Desert of Malibu’s Remarkable Victory in the St Catherine Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Desert of Malibu’s Remarkable Victory in the St Catherine Cup

In a captivating display of equine prowess, Desert of Malibu, a five-year-old mare, confounded expectations by clinching victory in the St Catherine Cup. The race, which took place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, saw Desert of Malibu, ridden by Dane Dawkins and trained by Anthony Nunes, overturn a significant early deficit to secure her win against the odds. This remarkable victory, against the backdrop of her disqualification for interference in her previous race on December 2, has reaffirmed her status among the equestrian elite.

The Race Against Odds

Desert of Malibu’s odds for this race were pegged at 1-9, a figure that largely reflected the challenges she faced. She began the race with a disadvantage, rearing at the gate and weighing in at 12 pounds lighter than the local-bred topweight, Emperorofthecats. As the race progressed, she found herself trailing 10 lengths behind the leader, a gap that seemed almost insurmountable. However, showcasing her grade-one talent, she made an astonishing comeback.

A Remarkable Comeback

Chasing down Madelyn’s Sunshine, who had set a blistering early pace, Desert of Malibu raced ahead to win the six-furlong race by a length. She clocked a finishing time of 1:12.3, a testament to her speed and agility. Her impressive win earned her $106.00 for the victory and $105.00 for the place.

Continued Underestimation

Despite her stellar performance, the mare’s potential remains underestimated, as indicated by her connections’ decision to keep her racing among open-allowance horses in her next race. This decision appears to undermine her demonstrated capabilities, especially given that she missed the chance to compete in the US$150,000 Mouttet Mile due to failing to declare intent by the deadline.

Other Racing News

In other racing news, jockey Raddesh Roman secured back-to-back victories with Lord Caesar and Zabratone, tying with Tevin Foster for the lead in the jockeys’ table with five wins. Additionally, trainer Carlton Cunningham celebrated two wins for the day, thanks to Zabratone and Speedie Hare. Horse racing action is set to continue with consecutive Saturday-Sunday meets to conclude the month of January.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

