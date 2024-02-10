DeSean Jackson's Custody Battle: Ex-Wife's Alleged 'Cult'-Like Behavior and Child Abandonment

Former NFL star DeSean Jackson's retirement from the gridiron has been overshadowed by a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Kayla Phillips. In a series of court filings, Jackson alleges that Phillips, who he claims joined a religious group named 'The Most High' in 2020, has abandoned their two children and exhibits erratic behavior reminiscent of a 'cult'.

A Life-Changing Decision

When DeSean Jackson retired from the Philadelphia Eagles two months ago, he was celebrated for a career that spanned over a decade and included three Pro Bowl nominations and an impressive 641 catches for 11,263 receiving yards. But behind the scenes, Jackson was grappling with a more personal challenge: the well-being of his two young sons.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Jackson claims that Phillips, his ex-wife, has only seen their children twice this year. The former wide receiver alleges that Phillips has been consumed by her involvement with 'The Most High', a religious group that he claims has brainwashed her.

A Mother's Alleged Estrangement

The court filings paint a concerning picture of Phillips' alleged behavior since joining 'The Most High'. According to Jackson, Phillips has appeared erratic in Facebook videos, causing him to worry about her mental state and her ability to care for their children.

In a bid to protect his sons, Jackson has requested supervised visitation and sole custody. He asserts that he provides a stable, loving, and structured home environment in Los Angeles, where the boys have been living since February 2022.

A Plea for Protection

As the court case unfolds, Jackson's concerns about Phillips' involvement with 'The Most High' have become a central focus. He has filed for Child Abduction Prevention Orders due to fears that Phillips may try to take their children away as a result of her alleged erratic behavior.

While the court determines the next steps in this complex case, Jackson remains steadfast in his commitment to providing a safe and nurturing home for his sons. As he navigates this difficult chapter, the former NFL star hopes that the truth will come to light and that his children will be shielded from further harm.

As the sun sets on DeSean Jackson's storied NFL career, a new challenge has emerged: fighting for the safety and well-being of his two young sons. Amidst allegations of 'cult'-like behavior and child abandonment, Jackson has taken a stand against his ex-wife, Kayla Phillips, and the religious group 'The Most High'.

In a court case that has captivated both sports fans and concerned citizens alike, Jackson has requested sole custody and supervised visitation for Phillips. With the future of his sons hanging in the balance, the former wide receiver remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice and protection for his children.