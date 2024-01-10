Derry City Acquires Dundalk's Record Goalscorer Pat Hoban

Derry City fans are on the edge of their seats as the club confirms the signing of striker Pat Hoban from Dundalk. Hoban, 32, who boasts an impressive track record as Dundalk's all-time leading goalscorer with 150 goals, has inked a two-year contract with Derry City.

Pat Hoban: A Striker with a Legacy

Hoban leaves Dundalk as a legend, etching his name in the annals of the club's history with his prolific scoring record and significant contribution to Dundalk's success. His illustrious career at Dundalk includes three league titles and two FAI Cups.

A Swift Decision for a New Challenge

For Hoban, the decision to make the move to Derry City came swiftly after being approached by the club's manager, Ruaidhrí Higgins. The striker expressed his excitement for the upcoming 2024 season and his eagerness to contribute to Derry City's success. Seeing this as an opportunity to prove himself anew, Hoban aims to help Derry clinch the league title.

Ruaidhrí Higgins: Thrilled with the Acquisition

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, who has shared the pitch as a player and coach with Hoban, is excited about the acquisition. He believes Hoban's ability to score crucial goals and his reputation as a big-game player are the missing pieces Derry City needs to secure their first league title in over two decades.

As Hoban prepares to don the number nine jersey on Foyleside, Derry City fans and players alike anticipate the 2024 season with renewed hope and expectation. Only time will tell if this new signing will usher in a new era of success for Derry City.