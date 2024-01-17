Derrick Nix Appointed as New Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University

Derrick Nix, the long-serving associate head coach and receivers coach at Mississippi's Ole Miss, has been announced as the new offensive coordinator at Auburn University. The announcement came via a social media post on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter. Nix's departure from Ole Miss follows the dismissal of Auburn's former offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery, by head coach Hugh Freeze.

Auburn's Offensive Challenges

The Auburn Tigers ranked 121st out of 130 FBS offenses in terms of passing, averaging a mere 162.2 yards per game. The team's overall average was 351 yards with 26 points per game. Their performance culminated in a 31-13 loss to Maryland at the Music City Bowl on December 30, where they totaled just 300 yards. The hiring of Derrick Nix is seen as a strategic move to enhance Auburn's offensive performance.

Nix's Contractual Obligations

Interestingly, Nix's contract at Ole Miss stipulated a buyout if he left for a position other than a head coaching or coordinator role with primary play-calling responsibilities. This fact gains significance in light of recent comments by Auburn's Hugh Freeze. In an ESPN interview, Freeze expressed his intention to assume play-calling responsibilities, a role he has held in previous coaching positions.

Reactions to Nix's Departure

The Ole Miss account on X posted a heartfelt thank-you message to Nix, acknowledging his 16-year tenure. The message also included a statement from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Nix has been credited with a remarkable run at Ole Miss, mentoring a talented crew of receivers, including senior transfer Malik Heath. His record extends to the development of some of the most productive backs in Ole Miss history who have subsequently progressed to the NFL.

In other college football developments, Penn State has hired Justin Lustig, previously associate head coach and special teams coordinator at Vanderbilt. His appointment is to coach special teams, outside linebackers, and nickelbacks. Lustig's contribution at Vanderbilt led to the team's top 50 special teams efficiency rating over the past two seasons. Furthermore, Ivy League's most successful coach, Tim Murphy of Harvard, has announced his retirement after a distinguished 30-year career. His record includes an unmatched 141 wins in league play and a total of 200 wins with the Crimson.