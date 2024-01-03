en English
Sports

Deonna Purrazzo Poised to Join AEW as Major Free Agent

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Deonna Purrazzo Poised to Join AEW as Major Free Agent

Deonna Purrazzo, the esteemed professional wrestler, is set to shake up the wrestling landscape as she steps into free agency in 2024. Widely acknowledged as the Virtuosa during her tenure with TNA Wrestling, the wrestler is now at the center of intense speculation as her contract draws to a close. As reported by Fightful, a leading wrestling news outlet, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appears to be her likely destination, with the organization having expressed considerable interest in her.

Interest from Multiple Quarters

Even as her stint with TNA Wrestling was in progress, Purrazzo found herself on the radar of multiple wrestling companies eager to secure her signature. However, AEW seems to be leading the race, having held internal discussions about inducting her into their ranks. As her contract with IMPACT Wrestling expires, AEW has emerged as her favored choice, marking a potential shift in the wrestling universe.

Independent Wrestling Dates

Adding to the intrigue, Purrazzo has been participating in independent wrestling dates since 2022. This raises the possibility of her augmenting her presence on the independent circuit, should she opt not to immediately align with a major organization. The wrestling fraternity is also abuzz with anticipation regarding the potential transfer of Mercedes Mone to AEW, another move that could significantly bolster the company’s roster.

Anticipated Episode of AEW Dynamite

With the new year ushering in the possibility of major roster expansions, the January 3rd, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite could prove to be a game-changer. As the wrestling community awaits with bated breath, the potential inclusion of Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Mone could herald a new era of competition and excitement in the world of professional wrestling.

Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

