Denver Nuggets Players Share Dad Jokes for Mid-Week Cheer

In an effort to sprinkle some mid-week cheer for their fans, members of the Denver Nuggets basketball team embarked on a fun-filled mission of trading dad jokes. A video of the light-hearted interaction, featuring players Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and DeAndre Jordan, encapsulates a range of humor, from subtle puns to laugh-out-loud wordplay.

Players Ride the Comedy Carousel

Reggie Jackson set the humor wheels in motion with a joke about a bicycle being 'two-tired' to stand on its own, followed swiftly by a jest on skeletons avoiding a fight because they 'don't have the guts.' The humor was not lost on his teammates, some of whom found his jokes more amusing than others.

Justin Holiday brought his comedic A-game to the table with a penguin joke involving igloos and a clever twist on the alphabet. Holiday’s infectious laughter even before the punchline came across as contagiously funny.

A Giggle and a Snort: Nuggets' Big Names Join the Fun

Nikola Jokic, the team's star player, was momentarily stumped by a joke about a kidnapping at the playground. The punchline, revealing it to be a case of a kid napping, had him chuckling eventually. The joke, although causing a brief moment of confusion, resulted in Jokic reacting with a giggle and a snort, much to the amusement of his teammates.

Aaron Gordon, not to be left behind, contributed with a classic dad joke about a daddy tomato instructing a baby tomato to 'ketchup.' DeAndre Jordan wrapped up the session with a joke about a cow passing out, which he admitted was 'really bad' but still managed to elicit chuckles from his fellow Nuggets.

More Than Just Jokes

But the Nuggets' effort to spread cheer extended beyond the joke-sharing session. The players suggested that fans might enjoy tuning into some of the Nuggets players' favorite pre-game hype-up songs, providing a unique insight into the team's locker-room culture. This gesture served as a reminder that, beyond their skills on the court, these athletes are individuals with unique tastes and a shared sense of humor.