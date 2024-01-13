en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Denver Nuggets’ Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Denver Nuggets’ Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges

The current National Basketball Association (NBA) season has seen a significant rise in high-scoring games and blowouts, a trend that has left Denver Nuggets’ Coach Michael Malone in a state of awe. Following a night of exceptional scores, including a 60-point victory by Oklahoma City and Milwaukee’s 33-point triumph over Boston, Malone took a moment to reflect on this trend before the Nuggets took on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nuggets’ Upcoming Test

With a daunting schedule approaching, Malone emphasized the intensity of the Nuggets’ future fixtures. He pointed out that the next 10 games could be the most challenging stretch they have faced yet. This rigorous sequence includes nine games against current playoff teams, six of which are on the road. The combined winning percentage of these formidable opponents stands at .661, making it a litmus test for the team’s grit and resilience during the ‘dog days’ of the season.

The Injury Blow

Adding to the Nuggets’ hurdles is the injury blow they’ve suffered. Rookie Julian Strawther, who was initially expected to return quickly, will now have to sit out for at least another week, missing three games in total. This unexpected setback has forced the Nuggets to rethink their strategy and team dynamics.

Stepping Up in the Face of Adversity

With Strawther sidelined, Justin Holiday is set to fill the void, and Jamal Murray may be tasked with spending more time with the second unit. As the Nuggets navigate through this turbulent phase, they are determined to maintain their stride in the fiercely competitive NBA landscape. Malone’s reflections serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sport and the character it demands from those who partake in it.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
33 mins ago
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has shifted its stance and decided not to fine Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball for his now visible ‘LF’ tattoo, as he makes his return to the court after a six-week injury hiatus. This decision marks a departure from the NBA’s earlier rule enforcement, which required Ball to cover the
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
5 hours ago
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
6 hours ago
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
1 hour ago
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
Latest NBA Standings: Fierce Competition in Both Conferences
1 hour ago
Latest NBA Standings: Fierce Competition in Both Conferences
NBA Standings: Celtics, Heat, Pelicans Lead Divisions as Epic Battles Loom
1 hour ago
NBA Standings: Celtics, Heat, Pelicans Lead Divisions as Epic Battles Loom
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
53 seconds
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
2 mins
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
2 mins
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
3 mins
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
3 mins
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
4 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
4 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
6 mins
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app