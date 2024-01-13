Denver Nuggets’ Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges

The current National Basketball Association (NBA) season has seen a significant rise in high-scoring games and blowouts, a trend that has left Denver Nuggets’ Coach Michael Malone in a state of awe. Following a night of exceptional scores, including a 60-point victory by Oklahoma City and Milwaukee’s 33-point triumph over Boston, Malone took a moment to reflect on this trend before the Nuggets took on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nuggets’ Upcoming Test

With a daunting schedule approaching, Malone emphasized the intensity of the Nuggets’ future fixtures. He pointed out that the next 10 games could be the most challenging stretch they have faced yet. This rigorous sequence includes nine games against current playoff teams, six of which are on the road. The combined winning percentage of these formidable opponents stands at .661, making it a litmus test for the team’s grit and resilience during the ‘dog days’ of the season.

The Injury Blow

Adding to the Nuggets’ hurdles is the injury blow they’ve suffered. Rookie Julian Strawther, who was initially expected to return quickly, will now have to sit out for at least another week, missing three games in total. This unexpected setback has forced the Nuggets to rethink their strategy and team dynamics.

Stepping Up in the Face of Adversity

With Strawther sidelined, Justin Holiday is set to fill the void, and Jamal Murray may be tasked with spending more time with the second unit. As the Nuggets navigate through this turbulent phase, they are determined to maintain their stride in the fiercely competitive NBA landscape. Malone’s reflections serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sport and the character it demands from those who partake in it.