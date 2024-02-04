Denver East Dominates at 2024 City "A" League Championship Girls Swim Meet

The 2024 City "A" League Championship girls swim meet, a vibrant showcase of local aquatic talents, took place on February 2-3 at Manual High School in Denver. The event was a thrilling testament to the strength, skill, and determination of high school female swimmers from the local area, particularly those from Denver East and Aurora.

Denver East Triumphs in the Competition

Denver East made a splash at the championship, securing the top position with a staggering 721 points. The team's relentless effort saw them win several events, including the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle, and the 400-yard freestyle relay. The victory served to highlight the depth of talent and teamwork present in this formidable squad.

Standout Swimmers Take the Spotlight

The meet wasn’t solely about team victories; it also witnessed individual brilliance. Paige Reilly of George Washington demonstrated her prowess by clinching victory in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Not to be outdone, Harper Young from Denver East displayed exceptional speed and skill, triumphing in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. However, the diving event belonged to Mia Henninger of Denver East, who garnered the highest score in the 1-meter diving event, adding another feather to Denver East's cap.

Aurora Teams and Individuals Shine

Notably, teams and individual swimmers from Aurora also left their mark on the competition. Rangeview's team, along with swimmers like Hailey McDonald and Kayla Allen, fiercely competed and their names stood out, bolded and uppercased, in the results. Their participation and performance are a testament to the growing swimming scene in Aurora and the competitive spirit that pervades the area's aquatic sports.

The City "A" League Championship offered spectators and participants a thrilling array of events, from swift sprints to strategic relays and daring diving. This meet, beyond showcasing the prowess of high school female swimmers, also underscored the vitality and competitiveness of local aquatic sports in the Denver area.