Denver Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career

On a crisp January afternoon, the Denver Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper stepped onto the turf against the Los Angeles Chargers, setting the stage for a display of his exponential growth in the National Football League (NFL). A seventh-round draft pick in 2021, Cooper recorded a crucial sack against Chargers’ quarterback Easton Stick, further solidifying his stature as an emerging player in the Broncos’ defensive line.

Cooper’s Steady Ascend in NFL

Cooper’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting with 16 games in his rookie year and 14 games, including starts, in his second season, the Ohio State product has consistently shown his worth. Despite his role as a player and bouts with injuries, Cooper’s third season in the NFL saw him achieve 8.5 sacks, the most by a Broncos defender since 2018. The ambitious player has set a personal goal of reaching 10 sacks for the season, signaling his drive and commitment to contributing to team triumphs.

Denver Broncos’ New Strategy

The Broncos’ recent shift to younger players like Cooper, Baron Browning, and Nik Bonitto came after the release of veterans Randy Gregory and Frank Clark. Head coach Sean Payton emphasized that the move wasn’t a youth movement but a strategic decision. Cooper has become a reliable player, known for his physicality and consistency, and has not missed a game while playing 74% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Bonitto’s Emergence and Denver’s Future

Nik Bonitto, a 2022 draft pick, has also shown significant progress, overcoming an MCL injury and aiming for further improvement in the offseason. Both Cooper and Bonitto, along with Browning, are seen as central to Denver’s defensive future. The Broncos’ season wrapped up with an 8-8 record, and although they were eliminated from playoff contention, the individual growth among players like Cooper and Bonitto provides a glimmer of hope for the team’s future prospects.