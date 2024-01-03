Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation

In 2023, the Denver Broncos Foundation made a monumental stride in community service, channeling more than $5 million in financial and in-kind aid to numerous nonprofits in the area. This magnanimity marked a significant surge, more than doubling the Foundation’s prior financial commitment to its grantees and program partners.

Impactful Philanthropy

The primary beneficiaries of these generous contributions were initiatives focused on youth health and wellness, youth and high school football, dynamic programming both in and outside of school, and creating equitable access to career pathways. The Foundation’s strategic grantmaking initiatives, including the Denver Broncos Community Grant Program, contributed to the most extensive grantmaking and community impact in its history.

Beneficiaries of the Generosity

An estimated 200 organizations and 175,000 young people in Colorado reaped the benefits of the Foundation’s efforts. The Denver Broncos Community Grant Program opened doors for Colorado-based nonprofits, specifically those with a 501(c)(3) status, enabling them to apply for funding for youth-oriented community projects.

Partnering for a Better Tomorrow

Besides its financial contributions, the Denver Broncos Foundation is devoted to collaborating with highly effective nonprofits committed to impact-driven programs and initiatives that uplift the youth. This collaborative spirit, coupled with its financial heft, makes the Foundation a formidable force in community service.