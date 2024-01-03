en English
Sports

Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation

In 2023, the Denver Broncos Foundation made a monumental stride in community service, channeling more than $5 million in financial and in-kind aid to numerous nonprofits in the area. This magnanimity marked a significant surge, more than doubling the Foundation’s prior financial commitment to its grantees and program partners.

Impactful Philanthropy

The primary beneficiaries of these generous contributions were initiatives focused on youth health and wellness, youth and high school football, dynamic programming both in and outside of school, and creating equitable access to career pathways. The Foundation’s strategic grantmaking initiatives, including the Denver Broncos Community Grant Program, contributed to the most extensive grantmaking and community impact in its history.

Beneficiaries of the Generosity

An estimated 200 organizations and 175,000 young people in Colorado reaped the benefits of the Foundation’s efforts. The Denver Broncos Community Grant Program opened doors for Colorado-based nonprofits, specifically those with a 501(c)(3) status, enabling them to apply for funding for youth-oriented community projects.

Partnering for a Better Tomorrow

Besides its financial contributions, the Denver Broncos Foundation is devoted to collaborating with highly effective nonprofits committed to impact-driven programs and initiatives that uplift the youth. This collaborative spirit, coupled with its financial heft, makes the Foundation a formidable force in community service.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

