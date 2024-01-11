Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move

In a move that could potentially reshape the landscape of the National Football League (NFL), Kelly Kleine Van Calligan, a key executive with the Denver Broncos, has been interviewed for the general manager position with the Las Vegas Raiders. This news, confirmed by NFL Network and various local news sources, has sent ripples across the sport's fraternity. Already holding a significant position in the Broncos' front office, Kleine Van Calligan's possible shift could bring about a historic change, making her the first female general manager in NFL history.

Advertisment

Trailblazing a Path

Kleine Van Calligan, 32, joined the Broncos in 2021 after a nine-year tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. Her association with George Paton, the Broncos' general manager, predates her stint with the team. As the executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager, she has played an instrumental role in personnel and scouting decisions, second only to Paton in command. Her potential move to the Raiders aligns with the team's tradition of offering opportunities to qualified candidates, regardless of their race, creed, or color.

The Implications of the Move

Advertisment

Should Kleine Van Calligan's appointment as the Raiders' general manager materialize, it would represent a significant milestone in the NFL, marking the first time a female has held the full-time position. Beyond the historical implications, her transition would influence the dynamics within the Broncos. Paton, who has been vocal about his admiration for Kleine Van Calligan's work, describing her as crucial to the team's cohesion and detail management, may face the challenge of filling her shoes.

A Benefit for Denver Broncos

Kleine Van Calligan's departure could also prove advantageous for the Broncos. Under the NFL's hiring initiative, the team would stand to receive third-round draft picks for 2024 and 2025 due to her status as a diversity candidate. This move could potentially bolster the Broncos' roster while also spotlighting the league's commitment to promoting diversity within its ranks.