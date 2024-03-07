Denver Broncos 2023 Draft Picks: Strategic Additions Across the Board

With the 2023 NFL Draft concluded, the Denver Broncos have made strategic additions to both their offensive and defensive rosters, selecting players that address key areas of need while also preparing for future uncertainties. From EDGE Austin Booker in the third round to OT Garret Greenfield in the seventh, Denver's selections reflect a blend of immediate impact players and developmental prospects.

Advertisment

Addressing Immediate Needs

Drafted with the 88th pick, EDGE Austin Booker is seen as a move to bolster Denver's run defense. While his combine numbers were not standout, Booker's range and toughness as a run defender were key factors in the selection. In the fourth round, Denver chose C Beaux Limmer, potentially preparing for a future without current center Lloyd Cushenberry, should contract negotiations falter. Limmer fits well into the offensive identity that head coach Sean Payton seeks to cultivate—a run-heavy attack.

Planning for the Future

Advertisment

Denver's strategy also included trading back in the fifth round for additional picks, a move that allowed them to select RB Isaiah Davis and S Kitan Oladapo, addressing depth concerns at running back and safety, respectively. The sixth round saw Denver focusing on adding depth at tight end and linebacker, choosing TE Jared Wiley and LB Steele Chambers. These selections underscore Denver's approach to building a balanced team capable of contending both now and in the future. OT Garret Greenfield, the final pick, adds depth to the offensive line, despite needing development in pass protection.

Overall Impact

The Broncos' 2023 draft strategy was comprehensive, addressing immediate needs while also planning for future contingencies. Each selection brings a unique set of skills to the team, with the potential for significant impact. The draft's outcome suggests a thoughtful approach by the Broncos' management, aiming to build a competitive team in the long run under the guidance of Sean Payton. Whether these players will fulfill their potential remains to be seen, but Denver's draft moves have certainly added intrigue to their off-season developments.