Dense Fog Paralyzes Delhi Airport, Disrupts North India

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has fallen victim to an intense fog, resulting in significant disruptions to both domestic and international flights. The dense fog, described as the worst spell of the year, caused the diversion of 10 flights, cancellation of 20, and delays of over 400. The fog spell lasted nearly 11 hours, impeding transit operations and prompting diversions to Jaipur airport due to poor visibility. The situation was further exacerbated by ongoing work on one of the runways.

Fog Chaos: Travelers Stranded, Flights Diverted

Passengers, including notable Congress leaders, vented their frustration over the delays and cancellations. More than 100 flights were delayed, visibility dropped to near zero, and 18 trains connecting Delhi with other parts of the country also faced delays. The airport authority has since issued an advisory urging passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information.

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Spreads Across North India

However, the meteorological disruption was not limited to Delhi. The dense fog and cold wave have affected other parts of North India, with minimum temperatures recorded in the range of 3–7 degrees Celsius. A red alert has been sounded for 16 Punjab and 8 Haryana districts due to the fog and cold conditions. Delhi and parts of north India remain engulfed in dense fog, causing major disruptions to flights and trains linking the national capital with the rest of the country.

Impact on Schools and Air Quality

Furthermore, the severe weather conditions have also impacted the education sector. Schools in the city opened after a two-week winter break, with timings restricted due to the severe cold. Major airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have warned that poor weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata could further impact flights. The silver lining, however, is the improvement in air quality, which has moved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’.