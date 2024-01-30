Dennis Murphy Honored with James C. Haugen Meritorious Service Award

In the field of education and sports coaching, few individuals have etched their names as indelibly as Dennis Murphy, a Business Professor at Stone Child College and former Activities Director at Havre High School. His illustrious career spanning over four decades has been recently lauded by the Montana High School Association (MHSA), which bestowed upon him the coveted James C. Haugen Meritorious Service Award.

Award for Exemplary Service

The Haugen award, named after a distinguished former executive director of MHSA, is conferred to individuals demonstrating exceptional service within the organization. The honor recognizes Murphy’s unflagging dedication and substantial contributions to the association, further solidifying his status in the annals of Montana’s high school sports.

A Legacy of Leadership and Coaching

Beginning his journey in 1981 at Florence-Carlton High School, Murphy's career progressed through a slew of roles that included teaching and coaching basketball and football at various institutions. His stint at Havre Public Schools kick-started in 1990, where he coached basketball and served as the athletics director for nearly two decades. Even though he has stepped back from basketball coaching, he continues to be the guiding force for the golf team at Havre High.

Triumphs and Acknowledgments

Among his many accolades, Murphy's leadership led the team to the pinnacle of glory, clinching the girls basketball state championship in 1997. He also held a crucial role on the MHSA executive board, contributing significantly to the organization's growth. Murphy acknowledges the unwavering support from colleagues, mentors, assistant coaches, his administrative assistant Ginger Chagnon, and his wife, Jean, as the pillars of his success.

While lauding Murphy's contributions, Brian Michelotti, the MHSA Executive Director, affirmed his worthiness as a recipient of the Haugen award. His consistent dedication and commitment to Montana high school sports make him an invaluable asset to the association and an inspiration for future generations.