Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon

In an inspiring display of resilience and determination, Dennis Mbelenzi, a former resident of Bermuda, reclaimed his PwC Bermuda Marathon title. Despite challenging conditions and the strain of participating in multiple events, Mbelenzi completed the race in 2 hours, 42 minutes, and 44 seconds—a time longer than his previous year’s record, yet impressive in its own right.

Mbelenzi’s Triumph Amidst Adversities

The 42-year-old athlete’s performance stood out, not just for his victory, but for his ability to overcome adversity. This year’s race saw strong winds and high humidity, adding to the already grueling demands of the marathon. Moreover, Mbelenzi had additionally participated in the Butterfield Challenge Mile and BF&M 10k Run/Walk as part of the Chubb Bermuda Triangle full challenge, a feat that speaks volumes about his endurance.

Other Notable Performances

Adam Prunty secured the second spot in the marathon, with Moses Mufandaedza overcoming cramps and humidity to finish third. Mark Morrison, the first Bermudian to cross the finish line, placed fourth in his first-ever marathon, setting a high bar for his future endeavors. The women’s race witnessed Rose-Anna Hoey clocking 3 hours, 11 minutes, and 45 seconds to claim victory, followed by Swedes Malin Ramne and Felicia Nolaker. Ramne, exhibiting extraordinary vigor, also won the women’s full challenge.

The Challenge of Weather

The event this year was marked by challenging weather conditions. High humidity, rain, and strong winds made the race particularly demanding for all participants. However, the athletes’ spirit remained unbroken, their resolve only strengthened by the tough conditions. The spectators, too, braved the weather, their cheers providing much-needed encouragement for the runners.

The PwC Bermuda Marathon once again highlighted the unyielding spirit of athletes and the sheer joy of the sport. Despite the challenges faced, the runners, each with their unique stories of struggle and perseverance, crossed the finish line reaffirming not just their physical strength, but their mental fortitude as well.