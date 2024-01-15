en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon

In an inspiring display of resilience and determination, Dennis Mbelenzi, a former resident of Bermuda, reclaimed his PwC Bermuda Marathon title. Despite challenging conditions and the strain of participating in multiple events, Mbelenzi completed the race in 2 hours, 42 minutes, and 44 seconds—a time longer than his previous year’s record, yet impressive in its own right.

Mbelenzi’s Triumph Amidst Adversities

The 42-year-old athlete’s performance stood out, not just for his victory, but for his ability to overcome adversity. This year’s race saw strong winds and high humidity, adding to the already grueling demands of the marathon. Moreover, Mbelenzi had additionally participated in the Butterfield Challenge Mile and BF&M 10k Run/Walk as part of the Chubb Bermuda Triangle full challenge, a feat that speaks volumes about his endurance.

Other Notable Performances

Adam Prunty secured the second spot in the marathon, with Moses Mufandaedza overcoming cramps and humidity to finish third. Mark Morrison, the first Bermudian to cross the finish line, placed fourth in his first-ever marathon, setting a high bar for his future endeavors. The women’s race witnessed Rose-Anna Hoey clocking 3 hours, 11 minutes, and 45 seconds to claim victory, followed by Swedes Malin Ramne and Felicia Nolaker. Ramne, exhibiting extraordinary vigor, also won the women’s full challenge.

The Challenge of Weather

The event this year was marked by challenging weather conditions. High humidity, rain, and strong winds made the race particularly demanding for all participants. However, the athletes’ spirit remained unbroken, their resolve only strengthened by the tough conditions. The spectators, too, braved the weather, their cheers providing much-needed encouragement for the runners.

The PwC Bermuda Marathon once again highlighted the unyielding spirit of athletes and the sheer joy of the sport. Despite the challenges faced, the runners, each with their unique stories of struggle and perseverance, crossed the finish line reaffirming not just their physical strength, but their mental fortitude as well.

0
Bermuda Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
7 mins ago
Young Men's Social Club Victorious in Relegation Battle Against X-Roads
In an intense relegation faceoff at St David’s, Young Men’s Social Club secured a crucial 2-1 victory over X-Roads, thereby gaining a four-point lead in the drop zone. The match, marked by a missed penalty from X-Roads’ Tymon Daniels in the final moments, could have seen an equalized score, but instead, it led to Social
Young Men's Social Club Victorious in Relegation Battle Against X-Roads
Clark Sonnenberg Dominates Penultimate Round of Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
21 hours ago
Clark Sonnenberg Dominates Penultimate Round of Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
1 day ago
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
1 hour ago
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
12 hours ago
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance
13 hours ago
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
8 seconds
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
46 seconds
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
1 min
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
1 min
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
4 mins
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
4 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
4 mins
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
5 mins
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
23 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
27 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app