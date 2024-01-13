Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine

The Denham Springs High School’s basketball team, the Yellow Jackets, clinched a significant defensive victory over Plaquemine with a 56-43 win, despite being short-handed due to the absence of two key starters. This triumph marks the third consecutive 20-win season for Coach Kevin Caballero, reinforcing the Yellow Jackets’ defensive prowess and solidifying their position in the Division I nonselect power ratings.

Defensive Play Defines the Game

In a game characterized more by strategic defense than high scoring, the Yellow Jackets built a 27-16 lead by halftime and successfully defended it throughout the second half. Coach Caballero highlighted the team’s defensive performance as their best offense, underscoring the importance of a strong defense in their strategy.

Key Plays Thwart Plaquemine’s Comeback Attempt

Plaquemine, ranked seventh in Division II nonselect, staged a comeback in the fourth quarter but was held off by the Yellow Jackets’ key plays. A pivotal moment came when Jeremy Williams pulled off a steal and subsequent layup, stifling Plaquemine’s momentum.

Scoring Highlights and Future Strategies

On the scoring front, Jean Golmond led Denham Springs with 14 points, closely followed by Sean Golmond with 13 points. Both Williams and Brock Smith made significant contributions with 11 points each. Acknowledging the loss, Plaquemine’s coach, Donald Ray Johnson, stressed the need for improvement and the significance of overcoming strong teams to advance in the state tournament. This game served as a reminder of the importance of defensive strength in basketball and highlighted the Yellow Jackets’ resilience and strategic acumen.