Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC Lock Horns in a Thrilling 2-2 Draw

In a gripping start to the Second Division I-League, Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC locked horns in a 2-2 draw that kept spectators on the edge of their seat. The match, which took place in Mumbai on Saturday, showcased a vibrant display of football, highlighting the intense competition and showcasing the talents of both teams.

First Half: Oranje FC Takes the Lead

The game began with Oranje FC seizing control. A crucial moment arrived when Dempo's Mohammad Ali brought down Sanchit in the penalty box. The referee blew the whistle, and Sanchit confidently stepped up to convert, giving the home team an early lead.

Second Half: Dempo SC Fights Back

As the second half unfolded, Dempo SC showed their resilience. Midfielder Sanwil D'Costa emerged as their savior, scoring a powerful equalizer. The goal breathed new life into the game, and the scales seemed to be tilting in favor of Dempo SC.

Oranje FC Regains the Lead, Dempo Equalizes

However, Oranje FC had a different plan. They regained the lead with a goal from Kuivao, who took full advantage of a poorly defended cross. But the drama was far from over. In the closing minutes, Basanta Singh of Dempo SC scored from the penalty spot after Vasim Inamdar was fouled by the Oranje goalkeeper. The equalizer, coming in the nick of time, ensured that both teams left the field with a point each.

The match between Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC demonstrated the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the sport, with both teams proving their mettle on the pitch. It sets the stage for an exciting season in the Second Division I-League, where every point counts towards the ultimate prize.