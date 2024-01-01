en English
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India’s Success at the 2023 Asian Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
In 2023, India’s performance in the Hangzhou Asian Games marked an unprecedented feat in the country’s sporting history. The athletes not only showcased their extraordinary talent and skills but also illustrated the transformative power of sports across the socio-economic spectrum. The Indian athletes, hailing from diverse backgrounds, clinched a record haul of 107 medals, painting a vivid picture of the democratizing influence of sports in India.

The Pioneers of Change

A compelling finding from the analysis of India’s Asian Games medallists is the shrinking gender gap in sporting success. The female-to-male ratio among medal winners stood at 43:57, reflecting an improvement from past ratios. This trend is indicative of the growing inclusivity in the sports field and the increasing recognition of women’s contributions to the sporting world.

Another noteworthy revelation from the analysis is the socio-economic background of the medallists. Seventy-eight out of the 256 medallists hail from India’s top 25 cities, while a third come from rural areas. This geographical diversity points to the unifying power of sports, which transcends the urban-rural divide. Furthermore, 40 medals were won by children of daily wage earners, underlining the role of sports as a societal leveler.

Agriculture to Athletics

Interestingly, most medals were won by athletes from agricultural backgrounds, with only a handful having parents in stable government jobs. This suggests that sports are not yet widely regarded as a viable career option by the service class. However, the economic data paints a hopeful picture. It reveals that 20% of the families earned less than Rs 50,000 annually when the athletes embarked on their sports careers, indicating that sports can provide a pathway to economic mobility.

Educational Diversity and Support Systems

The athletes’ educational backgrounds are as diverse as their sporting disciplines. A majority of the athletes aged 20 and above are college graduates, despite many of their parents not having education beyond Class XII. This not only underscores the importance of education in shaping an athlete’s career but also highlights the role of sports in promoting educational attainment.

The analysis also underscores the need for better support systems for athletes, particularly regarding their post-playing careers. With nearly a quarter of medalists of employable age lacking employment, the lack of a safety net remains a cause of concern. The government’s role in supporting sports through infrastructure and funding is undeniable, yet more needs to be done to ensure the welfare of athletes.

In conclusion, the story of each athlete is a testament to the transformative impact sports can have in offering hope and opportunity across the socio-economic spectrum. As India celebrates the remarkable achievements of its athletes in the 2023 Asian Games, it is critical to continue fostering a culture of inclusivity, support, and recognition in the sporting world.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

