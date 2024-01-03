Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit

In a surprising divergence from the mainstream, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has named his 2023 MMA Fighter of the Year. His pick is not the widely favored UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, as celebrated by MMA Junkie, but rather the unorthodox Mike Perry.

Perry’s Transition to Bare-Knuckle Boxing

Perry, a mixed martial artist turned bare-knuckle boxer, has made waves in the fighting world with two significant stoppage victories over former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. Johnson’s choice is not founded on Perry’s past accolades but rather his impressive recent performance and embodiment of the raw, primal spirit of bare-knuckle fighting.

An Unconventional Approach to Training

What sets Perry apart, in Johnson’s eyes, is his decision to forgo traditional coaching methods. Instead of relying on a team of experienced trainers, Perry has chosen to have his girlfriend at his side, a move that has not only saved him money but also demonstrated his confidence and self-belief.

‘King of Violence’: A Fitting Moniker

Johnson has also commended Perry’s recent rebranding as the ‘King of Violence’. This moniker perfectly encapsulates Perry’s fighting style, which has witnessed seasoned fighters like Rockhold and Alvarez opt to quit mid-fight, citing medical reasons. This shows the potency of Perry’s fighting prowess and his ability to finish fights – a significant feat in bare-knuckle boxing.

In conclusion, Demetrious Johnson’s selection of Mike Perry as the MMA Fighter of the Year 2023 is a testament to Perry’s impressive performances, his unorthodox approach to training, and his embodiment of the bare-knuckle fighting spirit. While his choice may diverge from popular opinion, it nonetheless highlights the multifaceted nature of the sport and the various paths to success it offers.