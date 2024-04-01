Demetrie Meyers Clinches Gold Again at CARIFTA Games, Belize Shines with Additional Medals

Now 16-year-old Demetrie Meyers repeated his 2023 gold-medal winning 3,000-meter race performance at the CARIFTA Games in St George's, Grenada, earlier today. He defeated the field at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in nine minutes, 5.86 seconds, shaving time off his personal best but still short of the meet record. On Saturday, Meyers missed out on defending his 1,500-meter title, placing fifth.

Exceptional Performances

In other results, 16-year-old Brooklyn Lyttle collected Belize's only other medal of the Games with a third-place finish in the girls' under-17 long jump, traveling 18 feet and nine and a half inches but falling short to the Bahamas' J'kaiyah Rolle and Shashana Johnson of Jamaica. Demetrie's older brother Daniel placed 13th in a field of 14 in the boys' under-20 1,500 meters and 15-year-old Jaaden Williams participated in the youth categories for the long and triple jump respectively. Williams scored 11.96 meters (39 feet, 2.75 inches) in the triple jump and 5.37 meters (17 feet, 7.5 inches) in the long jump but missed the medal stand.

Support and Recognition

Congratulations to all participants. The CARIFTA Games serve as a crucial platform for young athletes in the Caribbean to showcase their talent, and Belize's athletes have once again made their mark. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the support of their coaches, families, and the Belizean community.

Looking Forward

As these young athletes continue to develop and hone their skills, the future looks bright for Belizean athletics. The experience gained at international competitions like the CARIFTA Games is invaluable, providing them with the exposure and competition needed to excel. Belize can look forward with anticipation to more outstanding performances on the global stage by its young athletes.