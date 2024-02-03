Demerara and Essequibo Triumph in GCB U15 Cricket: A Display of Rising Talents

In a thrilling display of youth cricket, Round 3 of the GCB U15 Inter-county tournament saw Demerara and Essequibo notch up riveting victories. With the tournament's finale in sight, these successes have intensified the competitive landscape, underscoring the potential of the emerging talents.

Demerara's Nail-Biting Victory Over Berbice

In a match that had spectators on the edge of their seats, Demerara managed to scrape past Berbice by a narrow margin of just one wicket. Berbice, led by Captain Adrian Hetmyer, set a challenging target of 146 runs. Hetmyer exemplified leadership with a robust half-century, setting the tone for his team.

However, what turned the tide in Demerara's favor was the exceptional performance of spinner Brandon Henry. With a remarkable four-wicket haul for just 34 runs, Henry proved pivotal in restricting Berbice's scoring spree.

Aided by Parmeshwar Ram's top-scoring 32 runs, Demerara chased down the target, ending at 147-9. Berbice's bowling attack, led by Richard Ramdehol and Kumulchan Ramnarais, gave a tough fight but fell short eventually.

Essequibo's Dominant Performance Against Select XI

In contrast to the nail-biting finish of the Demerara-Berbice match, Essequibo recorded a comfortable 65-run victory over the Select XI team. Batting first, Essequibo posted a solid total of 180-7, thanks in large part to contributions from Jathniel Nurse and Francis Gurahoo.

In response, the Select XI fell short, managing only 115 runs. Nurse, after contributing with the bat, shone with the ball too, taking three crucial wickets for Essequibo.

As the tournament progresses towards its conclusion, these matches have set the stage for an exciting climax, showcasing the potential and talent of these young cricketers in the tournament setting.