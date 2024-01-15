Delta High School Triumphs at Hoosier Heritage Conference Boys Wrestling Tournament

The Hoosier Heritage Conference Boys Wrestling tournament, hosted at Pendleton Heights High School, witnessed intense competition between various high schools, culminating in Delta High School clinching the title. With a commendable tally of eight finalists and five individual champions, Delta amassed 207.5 points to claim the victory. The tournament was a nail-biter till the end, with Delta narrowly surpassing the runner-up, New Palestine, which scored 191 points, and Greenfield-Central finishing third with 189 points. Mt. Vernon, albeit not having a full roster, put up a robust performance, ending fifth with 145 points.

A Clash of Titans

The tournament saw a multitude of outstanding individual performances, contributing to the schools' overall tally. Greenfield-Central's quest for a fourth consecutive title was spearheaded by their three champions: Jett McGuire, who emerged victorious in the 120-pound class, Clay Guenin, who triumphed in the 190-pound category, and Brayden Flener, the 285-pound class champion. Despite their commendable effort, Greenfield-Central fell short of securing the title.

Unsung Heroes Rise

New Palestine demonstrated a laudable team effort, with 13 out of 14 of their wrestlers placing. Their standout performer was Elijah Alonso, who dominated the 150-pound class. Mt. Vernon, although not entering a full roster, showcased their mettle with two champions. Devin Kendrex, who bagged his third HHC title, emerged the victor in the 215-pound class, while Brooks McKeeman triumphed in the 157-pound category.

Looking Towards the Future

While the outcome of the Hoosier Heritage Conference Boys Wrestling tournament sets the stage for the forthcoming sectional competitions, schools are now focusing on peaking for the postseason. New Palestine and Greenfield-Central are preparing to compete at the Shelbyville Sectional, while Mt. Vernon is set to attend the Southport Sectional. With the level of competition displayed at the Conference, the stage is set for an exciting and intense postseason.