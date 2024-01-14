Della Shaw-Elder Appointed International Technical Official for 2024 Paris Olympics

In a significant development for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Della Shaw-Elder, a notable figure in weightlifting, has been appointed as an International Technical Official. This announcement comes after Elder’s missed opportunity to officiate at the Tokyo Games due to her family contracting COVID-19.

A Return to the International Stage

Despite the setback, Elder is eager to step back onto the international stage. Her appointment to the Paris Games marks her second major International Technical Official role, showcasing her comprehensive experience and expertise in the field. Elder’s journey in weightlifting extends beyond just officiating. She has been a competitor, a referee, and a leader within the sport’s administration.

Trailblazer in Pacific Weightlifting

Elder’s commitment to the sport is apparent in her impressive track record. In 2014, she became the first female from the Pacific region to achieve the ranking of an International Weightlifting category one referee. This achievement, among others, underscores her dedication to weightlifting and her commitment to breaking barriers in the sport.

A Family Affair

Weightlifting runs deep within the Elder family. Della Shaw-Elder is not the only one involved in the sport. Her children participate actively in Weightlifting Fiji, guided by her husband, Henry Elder, who serves as the national coach. Their involvement is a testament to the family’s passion for the sport and their collective effort to uplift it in Fiji and beyond.