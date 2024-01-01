Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals

In a move that has the tech community buzzing, Dell has slashed the price of its Precision 7680 Workstation, a machine built for professionals who need the utmost computational power. The laptop, originally priced at $7,225, is now available for a significantly discounted $4,699. The Precision 7680 Workstation is armed with an Intel Core i9 13950HX vPro processor, 64GB of professional-grade RAM, and an NVIDIA RTX 3500 GPU, making it well-suited for heavy-duty tasks like video editing, CAD work, and complex programming and simulations.

Impressive Specs under the Hood

The Dell Precision 7680 Workstation is not just a laptop; it’s a mobile powerhouse. The heart of this machine is an Intel Core i9 13950HX vPro processor, a potent chip designed for professional applications. Complementing this CPU is a hefty 64GB of 5200MT/s CAMM memory, which ensures smooth multitasking and efficient data handling during intensive operations.

Graphics Performance and Display

At the core of the laptop’s graphics capabilities is an NVIDIA RTX 3500 GPU. This high-performance graphics card can handle demanding visual tasks with ease, including video editing and CAD work. Despite its Full HD display resolution, the laptop boasts 100% DCI P3 coverage and 500 nits of brightness, ensuring vibrant and accurate color reproduction for professionals who require precision in their visual work.

More than Just a Price Cut

The significant discount on the Dell Precision 7680 Workstation is not just about making it more affordable. It’s a statement about Dell’s commitment to empowering professionals with the tools they need to excel in their fields. Whether it’s video editing, CAD work, programming, or running complex simulations, this laptop is built to deliver.