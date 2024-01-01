en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals

In a move that has the tech community buzzing, Dell has slashed the price of its Precision 7680 Workstation, a machine built for professionals who need the utmost computational power. The laptop, originally priced at $7,225, is now available for a significantly discounted $4,699. The Precision 7680 Workstation is armed with an Intel Core i9 13950HX vPro processor, 64GB of professional-grade RAM, and an NVIDIA RTX 3500 GPU, making it well-suited for heavy-duty tasks like video editing, CAD work, and complex programming and simulations.

Impressive Specs under the Hood

The Dell Precision 7680 Workstation is not just a laptop; it’s a mobile powerhouse. The heart of this machine is an Intel Core i9 13950HX vPro processor, a potent chip designed for professional applications. Complementing this CPU is a hefty 64GB of 5200MT/s CAMM memory, which ensures smooth multitasking and efficient data handling during intensive operations.

Graphics Performance and Display

At the core of the laptop’s graphics capabilities is an NVIDIA RTX 3500 GPU. This high-performance graphics card can handle demanding visual tasks with ease, including video editing and CAD work. Despite its Full HD display resolution, the laptop boasts 100% DCI P3 coverage and 500 nits of brightness, ensuring vibrant and accurate color reproduction for professionals who require precision in their visual work.

More than Just a Price Cut

The significant discount on the Dell Precision 7680 Workstation is not just about making it more affordable. It’s a statement about Dell’s commitment to empowering professionals with the tools they need to excel in their fields. Whether it’s video editing, CAD work, programming, or running complex simulations, this laptop is built to deliver.

0
Automotive Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

French Automotive Market Surges: New Car Registrations Up 14.5% in December

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

BYD Co. Challenges Tesla with Record Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

BYD Shakes up EV Market with Record-Breaking Q4 Sales, Challenges Tesla's Dominance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ontario's 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes ...
@Automotive · 57 mins
Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes ...
heart comment 0
Indian Automakers Record Surge in SUV Sales, Small Car Sales Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Automakers Record Surge in SUV Sales, Small Car Sales Dip
Royal Enfield’s December Sales Miss Industry Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Royal Enfield's December Sales Miss Industry Expectations
Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan
Indian Government Extends Incentive Scheme for Auto Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Extends Incentive Scheme for Auto Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
31 seconds
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
2 mins
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
3 mins
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
3 mins
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
3 mins
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
3 mins
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
4 mins
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed
5 mins
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed
PM Modi's Southern Visit: A Strategic Move Ahead of Elections
5 mins
PM Modi's Southern Visit: A Strategic Move Ahead of Elections
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
50 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
57 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app