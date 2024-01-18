en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Delhi University’s Groundbreaking Initiative for Republic Day Parade Participants and Athletes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Delhi University’s Groundbreaking Initiative for Republic Day Parade Participants and Athletes

Delhi University, one of India’s leading educational institutions, has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting final-year students who will be participating in the esteemed Republic Day parade. Recognizing the significant dedication and commitment required for parade rehearsals, the university has decided to offer these students a chance to take any missed exams at a later date. This move is an acknowledgment of the immense time and effort these students put into representing both the university and the nation in this distinguished event.

Supporting Academic and Extracurricular Excellence

This policy change demonstrates Delhi University’s commitment to fostering an educational environment that values academic pursuits as much as it does national representation through various forms. It is a balanced approach, one that ensures students do not have to sacrifice academics for extracurricular activities, and vice versa. The university’s decision is a testament to its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who can excel in multiple fields.

Extension to High-Level Athletes

Interestingly, Delhi University is also contemplating extending this opportunity to students who represent the university at high levels of sports competitions, including the Olympics. This consideration further emphasizes the university’s commitment to its students’ diverse interests and competencies. It also offers an encouraging insight into how the university is constantly striving to adapt its policies to better support its students’ varied needs.

Delhi University’s Holistic Approach to Education

Ajay Arora, OSD examination at Delhi University, highlighted the university’s approach, emphasizing experiential learning and participation in national events as crucial parts of education. The university’s initiative underscores its holistic approach to education, focusing not just on academic excellence but also on the overall development of its students, fostering a sense of nationalism and pride in representing their institution and country.

As Delhi University continues to champion the cause of holistic student development, it is essential to reflect on the importance of such initiatives. By providing a supportive framework that accommodates students’ diverse interests, Delhi University exemplifies what a modern, progressive educational institution should look like, one that values and supports its students in every possible way.

0
Education India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
44 seconds ago
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
A momentous tide of change is sweeping across the academic landscape of New York University (NYU). Approximately half of NYU’s full-time instructors, currently unaffiliated with any union, have reached a landmark agreement with the university administration to hold a union election. These faculty members are seeking to align with the United Auto Workers in a
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
Nandini K.R.: A Tale of Triumph Over Adversity
25 mins ago
Nandini K.R.: A Tale of Triumph Over Adversity
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
25 mins ago
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
49 seconds ago
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
5 mins ago
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
Seton Catholic College Prep Embraces Four-Day School Week
25 mins ago
Seton Catholic College Prep Embraces Four-Day School Week
Latest Headlines
World News
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
28 seconds
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
33 seconds
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
33 seconds
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
34 seconds
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
39 seconds
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
41 seconds
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
White House Proposes Reduction in Bank Overdraft Fees
46 seconds
White House Proposes Reduction in Bank Overdraft Fees
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
5 mins
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
5 mins
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
51 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app