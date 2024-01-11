en English
Education

Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Delhi University (DU), a beacon of academic excellence and a prestigious educational institution in India, stands tall with its broad spectrum of courses, vibrant campuses, and unique admission processes. A hotbed for the country’s intellectual growth, DU attracts over 200,000 aspirants annually, spanning disciplines such as Engineering, Medicine, and Science, among others.

A Multitude of Courses

Distinguished for its diverse academic offerings, DU’s admission processes for technical courses like Engineering and Medicine stand apart from those for traditional programs such as B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com. Comprehensive admission guides are available for these courses, helping aspiring students navigate the admission maze.

Distinct Campuses, Diverse Experiences

The university, split into four distinct campuses – North, South, East, and West, offers unique experiences tailored to each. Some colleges, including Jesus and Mary and St. Stephen’s, have independent admission procedures, further adding to the university’s varied landscape.

Merit-based Admissions and CUET

Drawing from a revised admission system, DU’s admissions largely hinge on merit and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This balanced approach underlines the university’s commitment to recognising academic prowess while ensuring a fair playing field for all aspirants.

ECA and Sports Quotas: Valuing Talents

DU, with its ECA and Sports quotas, acknowledges the importance of extracurricular talents. This recognition of talent is underscored by the university’s notable alumni, encompassing successful individuals from varied professions – actors, directors, CEOs, and athletes. DU remains a coveted destination for secondary education graduates and those seeking holistic educational experiences, continually shaping India’s academic landscape.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

