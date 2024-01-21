Delhi Rolls Out New Guidelines to Streamline Arms License Issuance

In a significant move, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has announced new guidelines for arms license issuance in Delhi, an initiative aimed at streamlining the application process and giving priority to sportspersons and genuine applicants. The updated rules provide a significant boost to shooters by extending the validity of their arms licenses to all of India, a marked departure from the previous Delhi-only restriction.

Revamping the Arms Licensing Process

The Lieutenant Governor has instructed the Delhi Police to make the arms licensing process time-bound and more efficient, thereby addressing the backlog of 6,000 pending arms license applications. The new directives are expected to be fully implemented by the end of 2024. The annual cartridge quota has seen a substantial increase from a mere 20 to 10,000, with an additional provision for a one-time purchase of 1,000 cartridges. This significant increase in the quota is expected to greatly benefit shooters, both professional and enthusiasts.

Introducing Technological Enhancements

A key highlight of the new guidelines is the introduction of a revised arms licensing portal. This upgraded platform aims to reduce human interaction, thereby minimizing instances of harassment and corruption. The portal will offer online scheduling of interviews, possibly through video conferencing, leading to expedited service timelines. As part of the technological upgrades, applicants will now be able to schedule their interviews, significantly speeding up the process.

Provisional Renewal of Arms Licenses

In another significant initiative, the Delhi Police has been directed to provisionally renew arms licenses while awaiting the Local Police Report (LPR). This initiative aims to streamline the renewal process and reduce the waiting period for applicants. However, the provision to revoke the renewal stands if a negative police report is received later. These measures are expected to make the arms licensing regime more transparent and efficient, thereby benefiting genuine applicants and sportspersons.