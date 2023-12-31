en English
Health

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:53 am EST
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing

Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, a key initiative in the capital’s strategy for tackling air pollution, has been postponed until March 2024. The city government has also announced a fresh policy under development, sparking anticipation and debate among citizens, environmentalists, and industry stakeholders.

Electric Vehicle Policy: A Reprieve or a Delay?

The delay in implementing the electric vehicle policy has drawn mixed reactions. On one hand, it offers relief to many who were struggling to adapt to the new scheme’s demands. On the other, it signals a stall in Delhi’s aggressive pursuit of cleaner and more sustainable modes of transport.

Another Policy in the Pipeline

Alongside the delay, the government has revealed another policy under works. Although details remain scant, this has stirred up curiosity, with many wondering if it will complement or supersede the existing electric vehicle policy.

A City at the Crossroads

Delhi stands at a critical juncture in its battle against pollution. The direction it takes with these policies will have lasting implications not only for the city’s air quality, but also for its economic and social landscapes. The world will be watching closely as Delhi navigates this complex and crucial path.

Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

