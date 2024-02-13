Delaware's Trout Season Opens with Over 300 Pounds of Rainbow Trout at Tidbury and Newton Ponds

The countdown to the trout season opening in Delaware just got more exciting! The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is gearing up to stock Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood with over 300 pounds of rainbow trout, including some impressive trophy-sized specimens.

Preparations Underway: Stocking and Closure Schedule

Starting February 17, both ponds will be closed to all fishing to accommodate the stocking process. This closure will extend until March 1, allowing the newly introduced trout to acclimate to their new surroundings. The temporary closure is essential to ensure the best possible fishing experience when the season officially opens.

Youth Anglers Get a Head Start

In a wonderful initiative to encourage younger generations to participate in fishing, the downstate pond trout season will open first for children under 16 years old on March 2. All anglers will be able to join the fun starting March 3.

New Improvements at Newton Pond

Anticipating the influx of anglers eager to reel in those beautiful rainbow trout, Newton Pond has undergone significant improvements. Two new aluminum fishing piers, measuring 120 feet each, have been added to provide better shoreline access for anglers.

Delaware trout stamps, which help DNREC purchase trout for stocking the following year, are supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds. These stamps, along with fishing licenses, can be conveniently purchased online or from license agents statewide.

So, mark your calendars, anglers! The stage is set for another thrilling trout season in Delaware's picturesque ponds. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this cherished tradition and create unforgettable memories on the water.

Important Dates:

February 17 - March 1: Pond Closure for Stocking

March 2: Trout Season Opens for Children Under 16

March 3: Trout Season Opens for All Anglers

As we eagerly await the start of the trout season, let's take a moment to appreciate the efforts of DNREC and the federal Sport Fish Restoration program. Their commitment to preserving and enhancing our natural resources ensures that the joy of fishing can be passed down through generations. So here's to another fantastic trout season in Delaware, filled with laughter, learning, and, of course, the thrill of the catch!