DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024

The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame has officially unveiled its Class of 2024, bestowing the prestigious honor on eight individuals who have significantly contributed to the sports landscape in northeast Alabama. These luminaries have left indelible imprints through their athletic prowess, coaching acumen, and sports journalism.

A Glance at the Inductees

The inductees are a blend of sports journalists, athletes, and coaches, each with their own unique narrative of accomplishment. DeWayne Patterson, a sports journalist with a 34-year tenure in the newspaper industry, is celebrated for his comprehensive coverage of high school sports. Ronnie Crabtree, a four-sport sensation at Fort Payne High School, made significant strides as a coach in football and baseball.

Bobby Holloway notched over 500 career wins as a basketball coach at Valley Head High School and also demonstrated proficiency in coaching track and volleyball. Hillary Phillips Wigley is a record holder in fast pitch softball and basketball during her tenure at Ider High School. Jamie Phillips Vest, an all-county, all-area, and all-state athlete in volleyball, softball, and basketball, continues to inspire as a coach at her alma mater, Valley Head.

Mickey Willingham, a celebrated tri-sport athlete at Plainview from 1978-1980, earned numerous accolades in football, basketball, and baseball. Curtis McDaniel's football career took him from the fields of Fort Payne High School to the professional stages of the Seattle Seahawks and London Monarchs. Lastly, Paul Benefield, already an inductee into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2023, holds a commendable coaching record of 337-56 and six state championships.

Marking the Occasion

The induction ceremony, slated for June 15 at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville, will not only honor these eight inductees but also celebrate local students and coaches. The event will also serve as a platform to present scholarships to four deserving students, and two coaches will receive special recognition for their commendable community service.

As the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame prepares to induct this new class, it continues its mission of celebrating and preserving the rich sports history of the region, honoring those whose achievements and contributions have shaped the local sports culture as we know it today.