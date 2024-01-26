Deion Sanders Reflects on the Impact of Online Schooling on College Athletics

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes' head football coach and former Florida State star, has shared his thoughts on the significant transformations in college athletics since his college years in the 1980s. In a recent interview on the Bret Boone Podcast, Sanders identified online schooling as one of the most significant changes, a trend embraced by many students, including his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

The Shift to Online Schooling

As per Sanders, the availability of online education options has made it possible for students to complete their education without ever setting foot on campus. This shift, he believes, is depriving students, particularly athletes, of some essential college experiences. Being on campus, contributing to the college atmosphere, and building relationships outside of their sport are opportunities that students miss out on when they opt for online classes.

Driving Factors

The swing towards online education is a byproduct of various factors. The evolution of social media, conference realignment, the transfer portal, players' ability to profit from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), and the global pandemic have all played a role. The latter, in particular, has underscored the feasibility of remote working and learning.

Focus on Performance and Presence

Despite the sweeping changes, Sanders and his son are committed to improving the performance of the Colorado Buffaloes' football team, which recorded a 4-8 score in their first season. They are also dedicated to maintaining their prominence in college football, a testament to their resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving circumstances.