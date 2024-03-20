Deion Sanders Confident: Son Shedeur Could've Been 2nd QB Picked in 2024 NFL Draft

Amid the buzz of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has made a striking claim about his son, Shedeur Sanders. According to Sanders, had Shedeur entered the draft this year, he 'probably would have been the second quarterback' selected, citing his extensive connections within the NFL and a successful season at Colorado to back his assertion.

Impressive Season Despite Team Struggles

Shedeur Sanders, following his transfer to play under his father at Colorado, made significant waves in college football. Despite the Buffaloes finishing the season with a 4-8 record, Shedeur showcased his talent by throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. These numbers, alongside a remarkable final season at Jackson State where he threw 40 touchdowns, have bolstered Deion Sanders' confidence in his son's potential NFL draft prospects.

Decision to Stay and Future Aspirations

Despite the potential for a high draft pick, Shedeur Sanders has decided to return to Colorado for the 2024 season. In January, he expressed his commitment to the Buffaloes, hinting at unfinished business and a determination to leave a stronger legacy. Shedeur's ambition doesn't stop there; he aims to be the 'first quarterback off the board' in his draft class, showing respect for his peers but confidence in his unique abilities.

Recovery and Preparation for a Stellar Season

After sitting out the final game of the last season due to a back injury, both Deion and Shedeur Sanders have shared optimistic updates on his recovery. With a tailored weight room program, Shedeur feels confident in his ability to perform at his peak, including making any throw or run required on the field. This preparation is crucial as he sets his sights on distinguishing himself among his peers and achieving his goal in the next NFL Draft.

As the Buffaloes gear up for their spring game on April 27, which coincides with the 2024 draft weekend, all eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders. His decision to stay, coupled with his recovery and preparation, speaks volumes about his character and determination. While the 2024 draft may see other quarterbacks take the stage, Shedeur's journey serves as a testament to the belief in one's potential and the relentless pursuit of one's goals. With a supportive father and coach like Deion Sanders, Shedeur's aspirations do not seem far from reach, setting the stage for an intriguing 2024 season and beyond.