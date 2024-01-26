Defying Odds: Colleen Ashby Trains for Charity Bike Ride Amid Health Challenges

Colleen Ashby is no stranger to adversity. The 59-year-old mother of three has successfully navigated the treacherous waters of type one diabetes, a heart transplant, and severe vision loss. Yet, she continues to defy the odds, participating in tandem cycling and preparing for a charity bike ride, the Breaths and Beats Ride for Research.

Overcoming Health Challenges

In 2017, Ashby underwent a life-altering heart transplant surgery. The procedure was successful, but it was not without its setbacks. Post-surgery, she spent four days in an induced coma in intensive care and subsequently lost 95% of her vision in her right eye due to restricted blood and oxygen flow. Despite the setback, Ashby has a positive outlook, considering her visual impairment a blessing that has given her a greater purpose.

Training with Purpose

With this newfound purpose, Ashby trains with her local tandem cycling group, covering an impressive 150km each month. She is a member of the Western Australian Tandem Cycling Advisory Council and looks forward to the camaraderie of meeting other transplant recipients and medical professionals at the upcoming charity ride.

Supporting Transplant Research

The Breaths and Beats Ride for Research is organized by the Heart and Lung Research Institute Western Australia (HLRIWA) and takes place along the South Perth foreshore. The event raised a substantial $250,000 in 2023, and this year's goal is to quadruple that, aiming for a whopping $1 million. HLRIWA, located at Fiona Stanley Hospital's Harry Perkins Institute, is the only facility in Western Australia conducting heart and lung transplant research.

Dr. Warren Pavey, the chair of HLRIWA, emphasized the importance of the event and the role of transplant recipients like Ashby. Their participation not only raises funds but also highlights the significance of medical research and the impact it has on patients' lives. The upcoming ride, set to take place on April 21, is a testament to human resilience and the importance of supporting heart and lung disease research, all while fostering a sense of community among the transplant recipients.