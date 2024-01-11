Defy Partners with FC Barcelona, Launches ‘Future Legends’ Initiative

In an exciting development for football aficionados, Defy, the company celebrated for its innovative appliances, has revealed a regional alliance with the distinguished Spanish football club, FC Barcelona. This alliance was kicked off at an inaugural event that took place at Soccer City Stadium in Soweto on March 28, 2018.

Partnership Beyond Branding

This partnership goes beyond mere branding and marketing. It encompasses a significant community and social development component, demonstrating Defy’s commitment to nurturing the future of football in South Africa. The company is launching the ‘Future Legends’ initiative, a program designed to scout and nurture young football talents in South Africa. The aspiration is to mould the next generation of football stars in the country, leveraging the expertise and reputation of FC Barcelona.

Product Launches Aligned With Partnership

As part of this partnership, Defy has plans to roll out a series of new products throughout the year. These products will be associated with the partnership, leveraging the immense popularity of FC Barcelona to augment its product marketing efforts and sales strategy. The anticipation is that this association will not only boost Defy’s brand image but also enhance customer engagement.

Hlompho Kekana Supports Bafana Bafana Selection

In related news, Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana has expressed his support for the Bafana Bafana squad selection for the upcoming AFCON tournament, backing coach Hugo Broos’ decision to exclude Kaizer Chiefs players. Despite potential controversy, Kekana emphasized the importance of supporting the players representing South Africa, regardless of their club affiliations. Drawing a parallel with the Springboks players, he stressed on the focus on achieving positive results and the ultimate goal of bringing home the trophy. Bafana Bafana will be competing in Group E, alongside Tunisia, Mali, and Namibia.