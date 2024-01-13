Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group A match, Saurashtra, the reigning champions, find themselves teetering on the edge of defeat against Haryana. With their second innings standing at a meagre 148 for six, they lead by a mere 93 runs, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance.

The responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of their lower-order batsmen to resist Haryana’s attack and stretch the lead as far as possible.

Nishant Sindhu’s Key Role

Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu took centre stage for Haryana, claiming three pivotal wickets to dismantle Saurashtra’s top order. His performance provided a vital breakthrough for his team, impacting the balance of the match.

Haryana’s Positive Start

Earlier in the match, Haryana had shown promise with bat in hand. Noteworthy contributions came from Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana, who both registered half-centuries. Their efforts enabled Haryana to establish a first-innings lead of 55 runs, putting them in a commanding position. Saurashtra, on the other hand, were dismissed for 145, with their top batsmen, Harvik Desai and Cheteshwar Pujara, contributing only 15 and 43 runs respectively.

Other Ranji Trophy Matches

In other Group A games, Jharkhand managed to score a robust 403 against Maharashtra, who are currently 149/1 in Pune. Services displayed their dominance against Rajasthan in Delhi, posting a daunting 424/3. Over in Ahmedabad, Vidarbha triumphed over Manipur by an innings and 90 runs. Aditya Sarwate stood out for Vidarbha, taking five wickets and scoring 69 runs, a crucial contribution that helped secure their victory.