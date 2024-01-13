en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group A match, Saurashtra, the reigning champions, find themselves teetering on the edge of defeat against Haryana. With their second innings standing at a meagre 148 for six, they lead by a mere 93 runs, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance.

The responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of their lower-order batsmen to resist Haryana’s attack and stretch the lead as far as possible.

Nishant Sindhu’s Key Role

Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu took centre stage for Haryana, claiming three pivotal wickets to dismantle Saurashtra’s top order. His performance provided a vital breakthrough for his team, impacting the balance of the match.

Haryana’s Positive Start

Earlier in the match, Haryana had shown promise with bat in hand. Noteworthy contributions came from Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana, who both registered half-centuries. Their efforts enabled Haryana to establish a first-innings lead of 55 runs, putting them in a commanding position. Saurashtra, on the other hand, were dismissed for 145, with their top batsmen, Harvik Desai and Cheteshwar Pujara, contributing only 15 and 43 runs respectively.

Other Ranji Trophy Matches

In other Group A games, Jharkhand managed to score a robust 403 against Maharashtra, who are currently 149/1 in Pune. Services displayed their dominance against Rajasthan in Delhi, posting a daunting 424/3. Over in Ahmedabad, Vidarbha triumphed over Manipur by an innings and 90 runs. Aditya Sarwate stood out for Vidarbha, taking five wickets and scoring 69 runs, a crucial contribution that helped secure their victory.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
1 hour ago
Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event
Former West Indies cricket captain and two-time World Cup winner, Sir Clive Lloyd, recently graced an event in Kolkata organized by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The event was a part of a school’s 75th-anniversary celebrations in the rural hinterland. Known affectionately as ‘Supercat’, Lloyd was welcomed with a guard-of-honour by young cricketers, a
Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
2 hours ago
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
4 hours ago
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
1 hour ago
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
1 hour ago
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
2 hours ago
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
48 seconds
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
59 seconds
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
9 mins
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
15 mins
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
15 mins
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
15 mins
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app