Defence Force Eyes Return to Winning Ways in TTPFL Season

As the 2023/2024 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season prepares to kick-off once again, all eyes are on Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews, who aims to recapture the magic that led his team to last season’s title. Amidst oscillating performances, Andrews retains an air of optimism, holding steadfast to his belief in amassing maximum points in the coming matches.

Challenges and Goals for Defence Force

Defence Force’s fluctuating performance can be attributed, in part, to their participation in the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup and the demanding journey in the TTPFL knockout tournament. However, Andrews is quick to stress the importance of improving their defensive organization and goal-scoring, hinting at a significant shift in their training focus. Fitness and mastery of basics, he emphasizes, are non-negotiable for any team with championship aspirations.

Upcoming Matches Hold Promise

Currently sitting fourth in the league, Defence Force is primed to face Caledonia, ranked sixth, in a match that promises to be an intriguing tactical battle. Meanwhile, AC PoS, last season’s runners-up, have emerged as the team to beat, leading the table with an immaculate record. Their upcoming clash against Eagles FC offers them a chance to extend their winning streak.

Other Teams to Watch

Not to be overlooked, Prisons FC and Tiger Tanks Club Sando are expected to deliver a closely contested encounter, while Rangers are hoping to rectify their uneven season start against a struggling Central team. Police FC, comfortably nestled in second place, is poised to maintain their unbeaten run against Civic, further intensifying the race for the coveted league title.