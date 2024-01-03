en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Defence Force Eyes Return to Winning Ways in TTPFL Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Defence Force Eyes Return to Winning Ways in TTPFL Season

As the 2023/2024 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season prepares to kick-off once again, all eyes are on Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews, who aims to recapture the magic that led his team to last season’s title. Amidst oscillating performances, Andrews retains an air of optimism, holding steadfast to his belief in amassing maximum points in the coming matches.

Challenges and Goals for Defence Force

Defence Force’s fluctuating performance can be attributed, in part, to their participation in the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup and the demanding journey in the TTPFL knockout tournament. However, Andrews is quick to stress the importance of improving their defensive organization and goal-scoring, hinting at a significant shift in their training focus. Fitness and mastery of basics, he emphasizes, are non-negotiable for any team with championship aspirations.

Upcoming Matches Hold Promise

Currently sitting fourth in the league, Defence Force is primed to face Caledonia, ranked sixth, in a match that promises to be an intriguing tactical battle. Meanwhile, AC PoS, last season’s runners-up, have emerged as the team to beat, leading the table with an immaculate record. Their upcoming clash against Eagles FC offers them a chance to extend their winning streak.

Other Teams to Watch

Not to be overlooked, Prisons FC and Tiger Tanks Club Sando are expected to deliver a closely contested encounter, while Rangers are hoping to rectify their uneven season start against a struggling Central team. Police FC, comfortably nestled in second place, is poised to maintain their unbeaten run against Civic, further intensifying the race for the coveted league title.

0
Football Sports Trinidad and Tobago
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Defence Force Aims to Regain Championship Form as TTPFL Resumes

By Salman Khan

Matayos Crowned Busia County Football Champions: A Testament to Region's Football Talent

By Salman Khan

Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality

By Salman Khan

LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry

By Salman Khan

Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior ...
@Crime · 30 mins
Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior ...
heart comment 0
Shared Anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ Unites Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund Fans

By Salman Khan

Shared Anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Unites Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund Fans
Packers Face Decisive Regular-Season Finale: A Repeat or Redemption?

By Salman Khan

Packers Face Decisive Regular-Season Finale: A Repeat or Redemption?
Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League Resumes: AC PoS Aims to Continue Winning Streak

By Salman Khan

Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League Resumes: AC PoS Aims to Continue Winning Streak
Eoghan Kerin: The Journey from Underestimated Talent to Galway’s Football Success

By Salman Khan

Eoghan Kerin: The Journey from Underestimated Talent to Galway's Football Success
Latest Headlines
World News
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
27 seconds
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
40 seconds
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
43 seconds
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
52 seconds
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
1 min
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
Peterborough's Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply
1 min
Peterborough's Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
1 min
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater's Influence in Her Success at Manchester City
1 min
Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater's Influence in Her Success at Manchester City
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app