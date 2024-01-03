en English
Football

Defence Force Aims to Regain Championship Form as TTPFL Resumes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Defence Force Aims to Regain Championship Form as TTPFL Resumes

The TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) is set to rekindle its spirit as Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews gears up his team to reclaim their championship form of the previous season. The Defence Force’s rollercoaster performance is largely attributed to their intense participation in the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup and a taxing schedule in the TTPFL knockout tournament.

Coach Andrews’ Strategy

Lloyd Andrews emphasized the necessity for the team to bolster their defensive strategy and seize goal-scoring opportunities. Holding the fourth position in the league currently, the Defence Force is due to confront Caledonia in their upcoming match, hunting for a win to ascend the rankings.

AC PoS Leads the League

Meanwhile, AC PoS, the TTPFL runners-up last season, are leading the league and are on the hunt for their fifth consecutive win against Eagles FC. Their relentless pursuit for triumph is instrumental in setting an intense competitive atmosphere in the league.

Upcoming Matches

Other matches to look forward to include Prisons FC playing against Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Rangers battling it out with Central FC, and Police FC aiming to sustain their unbeaten streak against Point Fortin Civic. These matches are anticipated to deliver some high-octane football, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

0
Football Sports Trinidad and Tobago
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

