Defence Force Aims to Regain Championship Form as TTPFL Resumes

The TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) is set to rekindle its spirit as Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews gears up his team to reclaim their championship form of the previous season. The Defence Force’s rollercoaster performance is largely attributed to their intense participation in the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup and a taxing schedule in the TTPFL knockout tournament.

Coach Andrews’ Strategy

Lloyd Andrews emphasized the necessity for the team to bolster their defensive strategy and seize goal-scoring opportunities. Holding the fourth position in the league currently, the Defence Force is due to confront Caledonia in their upcoming match, hunting for a win to ascend the rankings.

AC PoS Leads the League

Meanwhile, AC PoS, the TTPFL runners-up last season, are leading the league and are on the hunt for their fifth consecutive win against Eagles FC. Their relentless pursuit for triumph is instrumental in setting an intense competitive atmosphere in the league.

Upcoming Matches

Other matches to look forward to include Prisons FC playing against Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Rangers battling it out with Central FC, and Police FC aiming to sustain their unbeaten streak against Point Fortin Civic. These matches are anticipated to deliver some high-octane football, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.