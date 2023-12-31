en English
Cricket

Deepti Sharma’s Historic Feat Overshadowed by India’s Loss to Australia

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:03 am EST
Deepti Sharma's Historic Feat Overshadowed by India's Loss to Australia

In the riveting world of cricket, the recent encounter between India and Australia in the second ODI match in Mumbai bore witness to a historic feat and a nail-biting finish. Indian cricketer, Deepti Sharma, carved her name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the first Indian female bowler to clinch a five-wicket haul in women’s ODIs against Australia. However, her commendable achievement was shadowed by her struggles during the run chase, which were seen as a factor in India’s narrow defeat.

Deepti Sharma’s Historic Feat

Deepti Sharma, with her impressive bowling figures of 5/38, registered a landmark in the cricketing world. She became the first Indian — and the first player from Asia — to register a five-wicket haul against Australia in a women’s ODI. This achievement placed her alongside Indian cricket legends such as Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Mohammed Shami.

India’s Fielding Woes

Despite India’s sterling bowling performance, their fielding left much to be desired. Seven dropped catches allowed Australia to post a competitive total of 258 runs. This, coupled with the batting struggles, especially during the middle overs, contributed to India’s loss.

Richa Ghosh’s Valiant Effort

In the face of adversity, Richa Ghosh stepped up, delivering a promising chase with her valiant 96 runs. However, it proved insufficient in securing a victory for India. Australia’s superior fielding and the crucial overs bowled by Annabel Sutherland and Ash Gardner in the final stages tilted the scales in favor of Australia.

Despite the defeat, this match served as a reminder of the intensity and passion inherent in the sport. The captains of both teams, Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy, acknowledged their teams’ strengths and areas for improvement, vowing to learn and grow from this experience. Australia’s victory maintained their record of never losing a bilateral 50-over series against India, while India’s spirited performance, despite the loss, showed a promise of a brighter future.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

