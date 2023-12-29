Deepika Kumari’s Bold Move: Training in South Korea for an Archery Comeback

The narrative of Deepika Kumari, former world number one recurve archer, is one of grit, resilience, and an unyielding spirit. Once the beacon of Indian archery, Kumari has faced a rough patch with multiple underwhelming performances at the Olympics, which led to her exclusion from the national team and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. However, her unwavering determination has brought her to Goesan, South Korea, where she is training at the esteemed Kim Hyung Tak Archery School, aiming for a career revival.

Facing the Challenge Head-On

Embracing the challenging path of comeback isn’t easy, and for Kumari, it has meant leaving her 10-month-old daughter behind in India. Her resolve to reestablish herself in the world of archery has driven her to make this heart-wrenching decision. She is currently undergoing rigorous training sessions under the guidance of the highly respected Coach Kim, with her sights set on the Paris Olympics.

Training at the Revered Archery School

The Kim Hyung Tak Archery School in Goesan is a highly sought-after training ground for Olympic and World Champion archers. The school’s reputation and Coach Kim’s expertise offer Kumari a unique opportunity to redefine her archery techniques and approach, potentially rekindling her lost glory.

The Road to Paris Olympics

Deepika Kumari’s immediate target is to secure a place among the top eight at the Open Selection Trials in Kolkata. This achievement would not only mark her return to the national team but also keep her hopes alive for the Paris Olympics. This journey is viewed by many as her final chance to reclaim her status and redefine her legacy in the world of archery.