Deepika Kumari’s Bold Move: Training in South Korea for an Archery Comeback

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Deepika Kumari’s Bold Move: Training in South Korea for an Archery Comeback

The narrative of Deepika Kumari, former world number one recurve archer, is one of grit, resilience, and an unyielding spirit. Once the beacon of Indian archery, Kumari has faced a rough patch with multiple underwhelming performances at the Olympics, which led to her exclusion from the national team and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. However, her unwavering determination has brought her to Goesan, South Korea, where she is training at the esteemed Kim Hyung Tak Archery School, aiming for a career revival.

Facing the Challenge Head-On

Embracing the challenging path of comeback isn’t easy, and for Kumari, it has meant leaving her 10-month-old daughter behind in India. Her resolve to reestablish herself in the world of archery has driven her to make this heart-wrenching decision. She is currently undergoing rigorous training sessions under the guidance of the highly respected Coach Kim, with her sights set on the Paris Olympics.

Training at the Revered Archery School

The Kim Hyung Tak Archery School in Goesan is a highly sought-after training ground for Olympic and World Champion archers. The school’s reputation and Coach Kim’s expertise offer Kumari a unique opportunity to redefine her archery techniques and approach, potentially rekindling her lost glory.

The Road to Paris Olympics

Deepika Kumari’s immediate target is to secure a place among the top eight at the Open Selection Trials in Kolkata. This achievement would not only mark her return to the national team but also keep her hopes alive for the Paris Olympics. This journey is viewed by many as her final chance to reclaim her status and redefine her legacy in the world of archery.

India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

