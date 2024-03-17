Deepak Chahar Urges Media Support for Athletes, Highlights Journey and IPL Success

At the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association Annual Awards & Scholarships, Indian bowler Deepak Chahar made a heartfelt appeal to media persons, urging them to support athletes instead of demoralizing them during their nascent stages. Chahar, who has been a crucial player for the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shared his journey from his international debut in 2018 to his significant contributions in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

From Debut to Consistent Performer

Deepak Chahar's cricket career took a significant turn when he debuted for India in a T20I match against England in July 2018. Since then, he has appeared in 25 matches in the format, securing 31 wickets. His One Day International (ODI) debut followed shortly after, in September 2018 against Afghanistan. Over 12 ODI innings, Chahar has claimed 16 wickets, showcasing his skill and versatility. His IPL journey began in 2016, and over the years, he has become a linchpin for CSK, with 72 wickets in 73 matches. The 2023 IPL season was particularly noteworthy for Chahar, where he bagged 13 wickets in 10 games, playing a pivotal role in CSK's bowling attack.

Chahar's Appeal to the Media

During his speech at the TNSJA event, Chahar highlighted the unique position of athletes and the pressures they face. His request to the media for support rather than criticism during early career challenges reflects a broader concern about the impact of media scrutiny on young athletes' mental and emotional well-being. Chahar's own journey underscores the potential for growth and success when athletes receive constructive support and encouragement.

Looking Ahead: CSK in IPL 2024

As CSK prepares for the IPL 2024 season, with their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Chepauk, the team's composition and strategy are under the spotlight. Chahar's performance in the previous seasons, particularly in IPL 2023, sets high expectations for his contributions to the team's success. With a squad that blends experience and emerging talent, CSK aims to build on its past achievements and eye another title under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Deepak Chahar's call for media support resonates beyond cricket, touching on the broader dynamics between athletes, the media, and public perception. As sports continue to evolve, the relationship between these entities plays a crucial role in shaping athletes' careers and the overall sports culture. Chahar's journey from a promising debutant to a key player in India and CSK's lineup exemplifies the positive outcomes of resilience and support. As IPL 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on Chahar and his teammates to see if they can replicate their past successes and bring home another trophy for Chennai Super Kings.