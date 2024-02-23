Dedication Beyond Distance: The Riviera Prep Trio's Journey from Boca Raton to Kendall

Imagine waking up when the world is still shrouded in darkness, embarking on a journey that spans hours, all for the love of basketball and the pursuit of academic excellence. This is the daily reality for Mason and Myles Fuentes, and Gustavo Guimaraes Alves, three pivotal players for Riviera Prep's basketball team. Their commitment to the game and their studies sees them traveling from Boca Raton to Kendall, Florida, a testament to their dedication and the sacrifices they willingly endure for success both on the court and in the classroom.

Advertisment

A Day in the Life

Their day begins at 3 a.m., a time when most of their peers are still in the throes of deep sleep. The trio embarks on a commute that can take up to three hours each day, a grueling routine that would test the limits of anyone's dedication. This journey is not just about covering miles; it's a daily pilgrimage to a place where dreams are chased, and goals are realized. Mason and Myles, along with Gustavo, have been instrumental in leading Riviera Prep to its basketball success, including clinching a state title and finishing as state runner-up in previous seasons. Their story is not just about sports; it's a narrative of resilience, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

More Than a Game

Advertisment

Beyond the physical toll of their daily journey, these student-athletes maintain GPAs of 3.0 or higher, showcasing their commitment to academic success. Their dedication extends off the court, highlighting a balance between athletics and education that is commendable. The bond they share with teammate Dante Allen, who led Riviera Prep to victory over Hialeah Educational Academy with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, extends beyond mere teamwork. This connection, forged through countless hours of practice, travel, and competition, resembles a family more than a team. Together, they have created a culture of success and camaraderie that is palpable both on and off the court.

A Supportive Community

The journey of Mason, Myles, and Gustavo is supported by a community that values family and teamwork. This environment has been crucial in fostering their growth as athletes and scholars. The sacrifices made by these young men are a vivid illustration of the power of dedication and the importance of a supportive network. Their story is not just inspiring; it's a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when talent is matched with an unwavering commitment to personal and collective goals.

Their story, while unique, reflects a broader narrative of young athletes across the country who balance the demands of sport and study with remarkable grace and determination. As they continue to navigate the challenges of their dual commitments, Mason, Myles, and Gustavo, along with their teammate Dante Allen, stand as beacons of hope and testament to the fact that with hard work, anything is possible.