Dededo Public Pool Reopens with Modern Filtration System, Draws Hundreds Daily

Two weeks after its grand reopening, the Dededo Public Pool has emerged as a beacon of community engagement, attracting large numbers of swimmers and families eager to enjoy its refreshed facilities. Following a significant $500,000 renovation, including the implementation of a state-of-the-art filtration system, the pool was reopened to the public on March 2, 2024, marking a new chapter in its history.

Revitalization and Community Impact

The pool's closure in 2020 was a setback, prompted by the failure of its old filtration system. However, this period was utilized to overhaul the facilities comprehensively, culminating in the installation of current technology that not only ensures the pool's operational efficiency but also its safety and cleanliness. Willie Stinnett, Recreation Administrator of the Department of Parks and Recreation, highlighted the pool's newfound popularity, noting the significant increase in daily visitors. The pool's success is attributed not only to the upgraded facilities but also to the strategic decision to waive usage fees until the end of April 2024, encouraging even greater community participation.

Safety Measures and Staffing

Ensuring the safety of all pool visitors, Parks and Rec lifeguards Caleb Dixon and Zachary Salas, along with the DPR’s Recreational Team and employees from the National Dislocated Workers Grant, are a constant presence. Despite the robust staffing, Stinnett expressed a need for additional lifeguards to accommodate the growing number of swimmers. This proactive approach to safety underscores the administration's commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable environment for all.

Broader Vision for Community Engagement

Beyond serving as a recreational facility, the Dededo Public Pool is part of a larger vision to enhance the quality of life through sports and physical activities. The pool complements the Dededo Sports Complex's array of offerings, including soccer, tennis, and basketball, reinforcing its role as a pivotal community gathering spot. This initiative aligns with the government's objective to foster a healthy, vibrant community by encouraging youth and families to engage in sports and recreational activities, steering them towards positive life choices.

As the Dededo Public Pool continues to draw crowds and buzz within the community, its revitalization stands as a testament to the power of strategic investment in public amenities. The positive response from the community not only reflects the immediate success of the reopening but also the broader implications for community engagement and well-being. With ongoing support and maintenance, the pool is poised to remain a cherished asset for the residents of Dededo and beyond.