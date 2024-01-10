Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, one of the most prestigious tournaments in African football, is about to make its grand entrance in Ivory Coast. As anticipation builds, the spotlight shines brightly on the records and statistics that define the competition’s storied past. A close look reveals Egypt’s colossal presence in the tournament’s pantheon, with the Pharaohs holding records for the most titles (7), final appearances (10), and appearances at the finals tournament (26). Furthermore, they boast the most games played (107), wins (60), and goals (168) in the competition’s history.

Unyielding Titans of the Tournament

While Egypt has carved its name in the annals of the Africa Cup of Nations, other nations have created their unique imprints. Tunisia, for instance, holds the record for the most successive appearances at the finals tournament, participating in every edition since 1994. This consistency underscores the country’s footballing prowess and commitment to the continental competition.

Individual Brilliance and Coaching Mastery

The Africa Cup of Nations is not just about team success, but also individual brilliance. Cameroon’s Rigobert Song and Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan hold the records for the most tournament appearances (8) and the most final match appearances (4), respectively. The legendary Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon remains the tournament’s top scorer with 17 goals. Meanwhile, Ayman Mansour of Egypt holds the record for the fastest goal, netted in just 23 seconds. Among the coaching echelons, Charles Gyamfi of Ghana and Hassan Shehata of Egypt share the honor of the most titles won, while Claude LeRoy stands tall with the most tournament appearances as a coach.

Highlights and Anticipation

As we edge closer to the tournament’s kickoff, the Africa Cup of Nations continues to underscore the rich history and competitive nature of African football. From the highest winning margin to the most goals scored in a single match, numerous team and individual achievements have shaped the tournament’s narrative. With Mohamed Salah leading Egypt and other nations fielding their strongest squads, the 2024 edition promises to be a thrilling chapter in the Cup of Nations saga. All eyes are on Ivory Coast as we eagerly wait for the next wave of records and thrilling football moments that the Africa Cup of Nations is known to deliver.