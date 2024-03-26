Declan Rice Urges Ben White to Reconsider England Team Decision Amid Arsenal's EPL Triumph

Amidst Arsenal's impressive run in the English Premier League, Declan Rice, a key figure in both Arsenal and the England national team, has publicly expressed his hope that teammate Ben White will reconsider his recent decision to step away from international duty. White, celebrated for scoring Arsenal's sixth goal against Sheffield United, has not donned the England jersey since the 2022 World Cup, citing personal reasons and an alleged disagreement with assistant coach Steve Holland.

Advertisment

Rice's Appeal and Southgate's Dilemma

As England prepares for its final friendlies before the Euro 2024 squad selection, Rice has voiced a strong desire to see White return to the national setup. England manager Gareth Southgate, facing a defensive crisis, attempted to include White in the lineup but was informed by Arsenal's sporting director Edu of White's reluctance. Despite the unresolved issues, Rice, set to captain England in his 50th appearance, praised White's exceptional talent and versatility, highlighting his potential importance to the team's Euro 2024 ambitions.

White's Impressive Club Form

Advertisment

White's performance for Arsenal this season has been nothing short of remarkable, playing a pivotal role in the club's pursuit of the Premier League title. His ability to excel in multiple defensive roles has made him a valuable asset for Mikel Arteta’s side. Rice, alongside other Arsenal teammates in the national squad, believes that White's inclusion could significantly bolster England's defensive options, urging him to rethink his stance on international football.

Looking Ahead to Euro 2024

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, the debate over White's potential involvement with the England team adds an intriguing subplot to the tournament's buildup. While Rice and other teammates hold out hope for a change of heart, White's current focus remains on his club commitments. The coming months may yet see developments in this story, as England seeks to finalize a squad capable of competing at the highest level of European football.