Declan Rice: A Remarkable Year Culminating in FIFA Recognition

West Ham United's captain, Declan Rice, left an indelible footmark on the footballing world in 2023 as he made it to the coveted list of the 12 finalists for the Best FIFA Men's Player award. This achievement stands as a testament to his exemplary performance over the year, which saw him lead West Ham to a triumphant victory in the Europa Conference League. He etched his name into the club's glorious history, becoming the first captain since Bobby Moore to lift a European trophy.

A Record-Breaking Transfer

Rice's star-studded year was further adorned with a record-breaking £105 million transfer to Arsenal, catapulting him to the status of the most expensive British player ever. Amidst these monumental achievements, Rice could only secure the 12th position in the award's final standings, gathering a solitary point from the votes.

The Voting System and Final Standings

The extensive voting system comprised national team captains, coaches, and a media representative from each FIFA member association. Topping the chart were Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, each amassing 48 points. Despite trailing in the final standings, Rice's performance was not left unnoticed. He received commendation in the form of eight votes in the top three from various individuals across the globe.

Global Recognition for Rice's Performance

Montserrat captain Lyle Taylor, presumably a West Ham fan, ranked Rice first, reflecting his admiration for the player's game-changing abilities. Moreover, Rice's stellar performance also found recognition from Bhutanese journalist Namgay Zam and representatives from Mongolia, Chinese Taipei, Austria, Fiji, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Uruguay, marking his global appeal and impact in the sport of football.