Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions

In a riveting turn of events at the TNA Hard To Kill event, the wrestling landscape shifted remarkably for the women’s tag team division. Scott D’Amore, a pivotal personality in the promotion, unveiled a new accolade – the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – and presented it to the formidable duo MK Ultra, comprising Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly.

A Surprise Call to the Ring

Following the presentation of the new titles, an unexpected turn of events transpired. Slamovich and Kelly, basking in their recent success of winning the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary 2023, were summoned to the ring for an unanticipated title match. Revealed as their opponents were none other than Decay, a team consisting of seasoned wrestlers, Havok and Rosemary.

An Intense Battle Ensues

In a thrilling face-off that showcased the immense talent in the Knockouts Division, Decay emerged triumphant. They orchestrated their victory by concentrating their assault on Kelly, ultimately leading to a pin and victory. The nail-biting finish witnessed a Two-Handed Chokeslam from Havok and an assisted Sky High with Rosemary, marking a strategic win over MK Ultra.

A Historic Second Victory

This victory signifies a historic second reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions for Havok & Rosemary. Their first taste of success dates back to Slammiversary 2021, underscoring their continued dominance in the wrestling arena. The match, while ending MK Ultra’s reign at 180 days, heralds a new era for Decay, renewing their legacy as two-time World Tag Team Champions.